IRA MILTON WELLMAN, 92, of Varney, W.Va., widower of Nannie June Varney, died March 29 at home. He retired from the United States Air Force. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 1 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Varney Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.

