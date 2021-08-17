IDA BAISDEN, 64, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Aug. 14 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.