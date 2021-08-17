Thank you for Reading.

IDA BAISDEN, 64, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Aug. 14 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.chafinfuneralhome.com



