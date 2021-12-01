Thank you for Reading.

HUGH MICHAEL LOWE, 71, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Jenny Loretta Berman Lowe, died Nov. 29 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. He was a carpenter. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Octavia Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Reed Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Visitation after 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church. Arrangements directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com

