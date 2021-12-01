HUGH MICHAEL LOWE, 71, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Jenny Loretta Berman Lowe, died Nov. 29 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. He was a carpenter. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Octavia Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Reed Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Visitation after 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church. Arrangements directed by R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.