HOPE SLONE BLACKBURN, 88, of Stanville, Ky., widow of Curtis Blackburn, died April 23 in Riverview Health Care Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. A private family service is scheduled with burial in the Blackburn Family Cemetery, Stanville. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- Justice unveils plan for state 'comeback'
- Old U.S. 52 in West Williamson blocked by another rock slide
- SWVCTC board to meet Wednesday
- Mingo Health Department announces third COVID-19 testing site at Kermit
- Chapmanville's Mullins commits to WVU Tech
- Humanities Council announces CARES Act emergency relief grant
- Altice/Suddenlink extends free internet for students through June 30
- Tug Valley CVB unveils "Hiking in Coal Country" webpage
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Norfolk Southern eliminates 35 jobs from Williamson railyard
- Mike Ferrell Ford-Lincoln dealership closes in Williamson
- Crews searching for man after he jumped into Tug River to evade police
- Police Roundup: Williamson woman charged with felony child neglect
- JAMES ROBERT WILLIAMSON "JIMMY"
- Massive crane brought in for NS bridge replacement project near Matewan
- Missing man found alive in closed Mingo County mine
- Mingo Health Department announces third COVID-19 testing site at Kermit
- Tug Valley CVB unveils "Hiking in Coal Country" webpage
- Williamson Memorial Hospital officially set to close Tuesday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.