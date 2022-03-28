HOMER SAMUEL SAM STACY, 71, of Huddy, Ky., husband of Alice Stacy, died March 26. He worked in the coal mines, construction and founded Stacy’s Lot Cleaning Service. Funeral service at noon March 29 at First Baptist Church of Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
