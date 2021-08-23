Thank you for Reading.

HOMER RAY PREECE, 77, of Slater’s Branch, Ky., husband of Sharon Fouch Preece, died Aug. 15 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner. Graveside service at noon Aug. 19 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldsfc.com

Tags

Recommended for you