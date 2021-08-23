HOMER RAY PREECE, 77, of Slater’s Branch, Ky., husband of Sharon Fouch Preece, died Aug. 15 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner. Graveside service at noon Aug. 19 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
