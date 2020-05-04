HOMER RAY BORDERS, 49, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Sundee Borders, died May 1 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 4, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Canterbury Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. 