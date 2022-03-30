HOMER MERRITT, 73 of Delbarton, W.Va., brother of Glen of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Betty Scott of Delbarton, died March 30 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was an EMT. Funeral service at 7 p.m. April 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 1 at the funeral home. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place following the service.
