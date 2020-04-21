HERSHELL JACOBS, 72, of Pippa Passes, Ky., brother of Ralph Jacobs, died April 19 at home. Due to public health concerns, all services will be private for the family. Burial in Hershell Jacobs Cemetery, Pippa Passes, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.