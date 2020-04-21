HERSHELL JACOBS, 72, of Pippa Passes, Ky., brother of Ralph Jacobs, died April 19 at home. Due to public health concerns, all services will be private for the family. Burial in Hershell Jacobs Cemetery, Pippa Passes, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- Humanities Council announces CARES Act emergency relief grant
- Altice/Suddenlink extends free internet for students through June 30
- Tug Valley CVB unveils "Hiking in Coal Country" webpage
- Drew Hatfield invited to play in both North South All-Star games
- Jarrid McCormick: My top 10 baseball movies
- Norfolk Southern 35 jobs from Williamson railyard
- Massive crane brought in for NS bridge replacement project near Matewan
- Cyber Tigers 'win' state hoop championship
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
More than a month into stay-at-home orders, how would you describe your mental health? (For anyone struggling, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration provides immediate, cost-free and confidential counseling 24 hours a day at 800-985-5990, or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.)
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Mingo woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing father and setting his house on fire
- Crews searching for man after he jumped into Tug River to evade police
- Missing man found alive in closed Mingo County mine
- Missing Mingo County man found alive
- Police roundup: Kermit woman arrested in connection with January armed robbery
- Williamson Memorial Hospital officially set to close Tuesday
- First COVID-19-related patient death confirmed at Tug Valley ARH
- Mingo County reports first COVID-19 related death
- Mingo County reports second case of COVID-19
- Local angler hauls in 31 1/2 inch muskie out of the Tug River
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.