HELEN PARSLEY FARLEY, 76, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Rush F. Farley, died April 21 at her daughter’s home in Granite Falls, N.C. She worked at Matewan National Bank / BB&T. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 26 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial in Farley Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com

