HELEN LOUISE MARCUM, 88, of Aflex, Ky., passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the residence of her son at Canada, Ky. Helen was born March 4, 1932, at Slaters Branch, Ky., to the late Major McCoy and Nola Ethel Thompson McCoy. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Marcum; her siblings, Annie McCoy, Joyce Keene, Patsy Maynard, Polly Martin, Elizabeth Dillon, Ronnie McCoy and her infant triplet brothers; grandson, Dustin Tyler Marcum; great-grandson, Jordan Tyler Marcum; and daughter-in-law, Emma Marcum. Helen was a homemaker and a member of the Gospel Revelation Church. Helen is survived by her children, Billy Dale Marcum of Aflex, Ky., James Gary (Penny) Marcum of Aflex, Ky., Charles Ray (Dawnetta) Marcum of Canada, Ky., and Linda Gay (Thanel) Thacker of Aflex, Ky. Helen is also survived by her siblings, Delbert McCoy of Burnwell, Ky., John Victor McCoy of Burnwell, Ky., Ralph McCoy of Burnwell, Ky., Thelma McCoy of Burnwell, Ky., and Virginia Roberts of Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren, B.J. Marcum, Matthew Marcum, Shane Marcum, Violet Sartin, Steve Leedy, Sherri Brown, Alyssa Duncan, Abigail Marcum, Leah Marcum, Chucky Marcum, T.J. Dotson; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be private. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry Ky., is serving the Marcum family. Online condolences at www.rerogesfh.com.
