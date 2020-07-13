Essential reporting in volatile times.

HAROLD McCOY, 72, of Turkey Creek, Ky., father of Chris McCoy of Williamson, W.Va., and Shaun McCoy of Birmingham, Ala., died July 10 at home. He was a contractor. At his request, cremation has taken place, and no services are scheduled. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com