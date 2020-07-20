Essential reporting in volatile times.

HAROLD FONSO BOGAR, 94, of Sidney, Ky., died July 20 at home. Funeral service noon July 23, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. July 22 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 57 Dennis Sandler MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701. www.rerogersfh.com