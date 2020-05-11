HANSEL "BILL" McCOY, born on May 21, 1944, passed away on May 5, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents Elcana and Dixie McCoy. Survived by children Shane, Timothy and Canie; sisters Eathel Hatifeld of Elkton, MD, Emma Shingledecker of Columbus, OH, Aline (Jerry) Dobson of Valley City, OH, Linda (David) Williams of Norfolk, VA, Bonnie McCoy of Warfield, KY; brothers Lewis (Kim) McCoy of Charleston, WV, and Tim McCoy of Frenchburg, KY. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Korea. He was a member of the Potters House Church where he served as an usher. Bill will be deeply missed. Interment to be held at Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com.
