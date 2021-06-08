HALCY HATFIELD, 75 of Elk Creek, W.Va., widower of Eilene Hatfield, died June 6 in Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Ky. He retired from Hobet Mining. Funeral services 11 a.m. June 9 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial will follow in Evans Cemetery at Right Fork of Laurel Creek, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. June 8 at the funeral home chapel
