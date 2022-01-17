GREG SMITH, 51, of Canada, Ky., passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Pikeville Medical Center. Greg was born August 24, 1970, the son of Lillian Raines Smith and Walter Smith of Canada, Ky. Greg retired from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services as a Family Support Specialist 3/Principal after 17 years. He was a Pike County Sherriff’s Deputy from 1996-2011, 2015-2022. In addition to his jobs, he was a volunteer t-ball, softball and volleyball coach. Greg never met a stranger. He made a new friend everywhere he went. Greg enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest. He loved sports, hunting, cars, guns, playing video games, reading, listening to music and watching TV and movies. Greg was most often seen with his two girls, Alice and Tiff. Greg was a family man who always put others first. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Throughout his years of coaching, Greg had many kids that he considered his own. He became a second dad to Tiff’s friends throughout the years. Greg was a man who preferred to show how much he loved someone rather than simply speaking the words. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Alice Smith of Canada, Ky.; his only child, Tiffany Smith of Canada, Ky.; his brother, Tim (Angela) Smith of Canada, Ky. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, family and friends. Memorial service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Hardy United Methodist Church, with Geoff Tackett officiating. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, and Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.
