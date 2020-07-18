Essential reporting in volatile times.

GRAYSON WYATT LEE DOTSON, infant son of Adam and Noelle Fields Dotson of Matewan, W.Va., died July 16 in Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Family graveside service took place 11 a.m. July 18, Dotson Family Cemetery, Blackberry City, W.Va. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.