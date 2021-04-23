GLORIA "GLO" A. FAIRCHILD WILLIAMSON, 76, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center in Phelps, Ky. Born June 22, 1944, at Hardy, Ky., she was the daughter of the late John and Della Sparks Fairchild. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny Darrel Williamson; an infant; two brothers, James E. (Betty) Fairchild and Gerald G. (Freda) Fairchild; a brother-in-law, Clarence E. Sparks; and a great-nephew, Sean M. Murphy. Glo was a graduate of Belfry High School. She worked for 52 years serving at G.C. Murphy's, B&L Furniture and lastly as a clerk for Dr. Nadar. She was a member of the Leckieville Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include her sister, Eloise Fairchild Sparks of Williamson, W.Va.; a niece, Angela K. (the late Terry) Murphy of Clarksburg, W.Va.; a great-niece, Kristi (Jason) Williams and their children Andrew, Taylor and Kilee of Clarksburg, W.Va.; a great-niece by marriage, Roberta Murphy and her children Chase and Terri of Clarksburg, W.Va.; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Pam Williamson and their daughter Kim; and a host of church family and friends. Funeral services at noon Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Pastor Lee Dotson Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, April 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, all persons attending must wear a mask or facial covering at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines as much as possible. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
