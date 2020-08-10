Essential reporting in volatile times.

GLENNA RAY PRESTON, 68, of Pinsonfork, Ky., mother of Bobby Preston of Pinsonfork, died Aug. 8 at home. She was a retired nurse from ARH. Memorial service 7 p.m. Aug. 11, East Point Fellowship Church, Aflex, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting with arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.