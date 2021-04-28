GIESELE KAREN LEONARD, 65, of Hatfield, Ky., loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with her many loved ones that had gone on before her on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky. Born May 20, 1955, in Williamson, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Delmon and Beulah Mae Edwards Cantrell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved son, KSP Trooper Jonathan Kyle Leonard. Karen was a graduate of Burch High School and a dedicated homemaker. Her loving and caring heart made her very active in the community. She was always willing to help in any capacity. Karen was a huge supporter and advocate for the Kentucky State Police, and she served on the Board of the Hatfield Volunteer Fire Department. She dedicated her life to the Lord and was baptized and attended the Fitzpatrick Baptist Church in Prestonsburg, Ky. Survivors include her beloved husband, Charles Leonard of Hatfield, Ky.; her sons, of whom she was so proud, Chad (Bethel) Leonard of Hamersville, Ohio, and Dr. Joshua (Heather) Leonard of South Williamson, Ky.; her grandchildren whom she adored, Kayla (TK) Sullivan, Chase Leonard, Gabriel Leonard and Grayson Leonard; her precious great-grandchildren, Jackson Sullivan, Charlie Sullivan and Benjamin Sullivan; her siblings, Michael (Dale) Cantrell of Varney, W.Va., Craig Cantrell of Varney, W.Va., Kim (Ronald “Bud”) May of White Pine, Tenn., and David (Charlene) Cantrell of Varney, W.Va. Also surviving is a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends. Funeral services Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Pastor Tommy Reed officiating. Entombment in the Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Huddy, Ky., with Chad Leonard, Joshua Leonard, Captain Randy Surber, Lt. Justin Cornett, Lt. Chris Hicks, Trooper Jimmy Nolte, Chase Leonard, Logan May and Dakota May serving as pallbearers. Friends gather from 6 to 9 p.m. April 28 at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe express by going to www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
