GEORGIA MAE MURPHY, 62, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Teddy Murphy, died June 9 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon June 12, Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation after 5 p.m. June 11 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com