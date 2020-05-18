GEORGIA ANN DAUGHERTY, 75, of Frankfort, Ky., formerly of South Portsmouth, Ky., passed away May 14, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Ky. She was born February 17, 1945, in Majestic, Ky., a daughter of the late Stewart Hurley and Dolly Prater. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Drewey “Buddy” Hurley and Freddie Joe Hurley; and three sisters, Juanita Ruwe, Geneva Socko and Genevieve Justice. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Andrew H. Daugherty; one son, Eddie Daugherty of Midway, Ky.; two sisters, Ruby Trammell and Ruth Damron; two granddaughters, Elissabeth Daugherty, Emmaliah Daugherty; and many other family and friends who will sadly miss her. A private graveside service will be held at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, Ky., with Darrell Stephenson officiating. Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, Ky., is caring for arrangements.
