GEORGE THOMAS "SAMMY" FIELDS, 85, of Turkey Creek, Kentucky, husband of Mary Jean Staten Fields, died April 17 at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was a retired electrician having worked for local coal mines and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 19 at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel; burial following in the Family Cemetery, Falls Branch, Kentucky. Visitation 6-8 p.m. April 18 at the chapel. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.

