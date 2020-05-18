Essential reporting in volatile times.

GEORGE KESTEL, 90, of Dema, Ky., widower of Mary H. Kestel, died May 14 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. Private family service at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in R.T. Slone Cemetery, Dema. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.