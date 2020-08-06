GEORGE DAVID BROOKS, 82, of Ashland, Ohio, died Aug. 4, in the Inn at Walnut Trail. Arrangements by DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury, Ohio. www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
