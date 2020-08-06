Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

GEORGE DAVID BROOKS, 82, of Ashland, Ohio, died Aug. 4, in the Inn at Walnut Trail. Arrangements by DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury, Ohio.  www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.