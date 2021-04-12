GEORGE CORBETT MARENKO, 78, of Lake Forest, Calif., passed away October 9, 2020. His ashes will be laid to rest at the family cemetery in East Williamson. A private service will be held at the time for the family. He was born in Williamson, W.Va., to George and Essie Blackburn Marenko. George joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school at the age of 17. While in the service, he did a tour in Naples, Italy, where he worked in pediatrics. While in the service, he was ordered to Washington, D.C., in the Navy Shipyard Dispensary located on the Potomac River. He often did weekend duty on the Presidential Yacht. President Lyndon Johnson would often have him make Jiffy Pop popcorn in the galley. The President praised his popcorn because he was the only one who didn’t burn it. One of his favorite things while in the service was being a Navy Chief and took his family abroad with him to many locations. He was stationed in Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan, Europe, Korea and Mexico. Once he was back in the United States on the west coast, he received a Bachelor’s Degree from Pepperdine University. After retiring from the Navy, he worked at the Lake Forest Beach and Tennis Club for more than two decades. George and his wife, Kathleen, were married for 51 years. They have one daughter, Melinda, and two grandchildren, Belah and Frank, who live in Las Vegas, Nev. He is also survived by his sister, Sena Hungate of Atlanta, Ga., and his brother, Clifford Marenko of Williamson, W.Va. He also has many nieces and nephews spread all over the United States. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is assisting his family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.