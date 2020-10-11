Essential reporting in volatile times.

GARY RAY MAYNARD, 77, of Delbarton, husband of Carol Sue Mounts Maynard, died Oct. 9 at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky. Funeral 2 p.m. Monday at the Little Dove United Baptist Church at Belo. Burial will follow in the Estep Cemetery at Duncan Fork. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Online condolences at ChafinFuneralHome.Com