GARY RANDALL WATSON, 61, of Hardy, Ky., fiancé of Deborah Lou Brooks of Hardy, died July 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 7 p.m. July 21, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; visitation before and after service from 6 to 9 p.m. www.rerogersfh.com