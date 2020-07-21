GARY RANDALL WATSON, 61, of Hardy, Ky., fiancé of Deborah Lou Brooks of Hardy, died July 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 7 p.m. July 21, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; visitation before and after service from 6 to 9 p.m. www.rerogersfh.com.
