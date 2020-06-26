Essential reporting in volatile times.

GARY LEE HATFIELD, 64, of Gilbert, W.Va., died June 22 at his residence. Funeral service 2 p.m. June 26 at Mounts Funeral Home; burial at Carter Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service. 