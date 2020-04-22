GARY L. McCALLISTER, 79, of Naugatuck, W.Va., husband of Brenda Sue Rose McCallister, died April 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a coal miner and deputy sheriff in Martin County, Ky. There will be a private, family graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- Chapmanville's Mullins commits to WVU Tech
- Humanities Council announces CARES Act emergency relief grant
- Altice/Suddenlink extends free internet for students through June 30
- Tug Valley CVB unveils "Hiking in Coal Country" webpage
- Drew Hatfield invited to play in both North South All-Star games
- Jarrid McCormick: My top 10 baseball movies
- Massive crane brought in for NS bridge replacement project near Matewan
- Cyber Tigers 'win' state hoop championship
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
More than a month into stay-at-home orders, how would you describe your mental health? (For anyone struggling, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration provides immediate, cost-free and confidential counseling 24 hours a day at 800-985-5990, or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.)
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Mingo woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing father and setting his house on fire
- Crews searching for man after he jumped into Tug River to evade police
- Missing man found alive in closed Mingo County mine
- Missing Mingo County man found alive
- Williamson Memorial Hospital officially set to close Tuesday
- Police roundup: Kermit woman arrested in connection with January armed robbery
- Norfolk Southern eliminates 35 jobs from Williamson railyard
- Police Roundup: Williamson woman charged with felony child neglect
- Mike Ferrell Ford-Lincoln dealership closes in Williamson
- First COVID-19-related patient death confirmed at Tug Valley ARH
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.