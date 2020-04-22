GARY L. McCALLISTER, 79, of Naugatuck, W.Va., husband of Brenda Sue Rose McCallister, died April 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a coal miner and deputy sheriff in Martin County, Ky. There will be a private, family graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 