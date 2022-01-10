GARY DEAN "BEAR" VARNEY, 65, formerly of Goody, Ky., died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Florida after suffering from multiple health issues in recent years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Martha Varney. A resident of Florida for several years, he was a disabled railroad worker, having worked for Norfolk Southern Railway in Williamson, W.Va. A graduate of Belfry High School in Belfry, Ky., "Bear" was well known on the Williamson athletic scene, having played for several years in the City Softball League in the 1970s and 1980s, primarily for the Smokehouse and Pruitt Trucking teams. He is survived by his wife, Mary Varney; his daughter, Amanda Varney Lawson; his brother, Roy Varney; and three grandsons, Brandon, Tyler and Josh. He also is survived by his service dog, Charlie. Arrangements were handled by Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home in Florida.