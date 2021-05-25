Frederick Clifton Apple
June 10, 1931 - May 11, 2021
FREDERICK "FRED" APPLE was born in Hardy, Ky., on June 10, 1931, to Foster L. Apple and Helen Hoegner Apple. He was the middle child of three: Carol Apple Hyatt, deceased, and Stephen Apple, deceased. Fred is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Lewis Apple. He is survived by his four children, Rhonda (Spencer) Peregoy, Connie (John) Ferguson, Marty Apple and Chris Apple; six grandchildren, Nathan (Jacqui) Peregoy, Sarah (Andrew) Walquist, Jessica (Cory) Rodriguez, Chandler Apple, Sydney Apple and Foster Apple; and five great-grandchildren. Fred went to Williamson High School in Williamson, W.Va., graduating in 1949, and went on to Purdue University, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1953. He went to work for Dupont in Aiken, S.C., after graduation, and there he met his wife, Nancy Jane Lewis. They were married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aiken, S.C., on November 19, 1955. He worked at Georgia Tech at the Nuclear Research Reactor beginning in 1964 and while there received his Master’s from Tech in Industrial Management in 1969. During his working years, the family made their home at first in Aiken, S.C., and relocated to Decatur, Ga., in 1964 and Marietta, Ga., in 1978. Following Nancy’s death in 2014, Fred lived in Lawrenceville with his daughter Connie until 2019, when he moved to Colorado Springs to be near Rhonda and Spencer. Services scheduled for July 3, 2021, 11 a.m. at Our Father Lutheran Church in Centennial, Colo. Fred and Nancy will be laid to rest at Our Father Lutheran at a later date. Memorials can be sent in Fred’s honor to the Alzheimer's Association.