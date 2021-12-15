Thank you for Reading.

FREDDIE RANDLE JUSTICE, 67, of Varney, W.Va., died Dec. 12 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. He was a retired serviceman and installer for Verizon. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17. Graveside service at noon Dec. 18 at Ferrell Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. 

