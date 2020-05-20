Essential reporting in volatile times.

FRED R. COTTRELL JR., 65, of Prestonsburg, Ky., father of Justin and Neil Cottrell, died May 18 at home. Visitation and funeral services are private. Burial in Richmond Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Floyd County Animal Shelter. Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 