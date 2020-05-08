FRED GOBLE, 90, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widower of Anna Mae Goble, died May 6 at home. He was owner of Valley Pipeline. There will be private services. Donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Floyd County Rescue Squad. Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
