FRANKLIN DELANO VARNEY, 77, of Pinsonfork, Ky., brother of Ed Varney of Huddy, Ky., died Sept. 15 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He had worked for the State Highway Department. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 20, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation Sept. 18 and 19 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com