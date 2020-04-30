FRANK SORRELL, 76, husband of 56 years of Sandy Ann May of Borderland, W.Va., went to be with Jesus on April 28, 2020. He spent his last week being surrounded by all his children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly, daughter, Anna Marie (Theresa); sons, Mark (Amy), Jarrod (Andrea); his grandchildren, Laci, Taylor, Nicolas, Cierra, Rileigh, Micah and Carter. Frank was a charter member and served as song leader of Borderland Baptist Church until his health began failing. He is also survived by a sister, Irma Sue Ray of South Williamson, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lige and Anna Sorrell, and seven siblings. Arrangements will be private. Conner Bowman Funeral Home Rocky Mount, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
