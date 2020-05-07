FRANK RATLIFF, 71, of Pikeville, Ky., died May 3 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard, Ky. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
