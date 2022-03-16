FRANCES SMITH WILLIAMSON, 73, of Pinsonfork, Ky., widow of James Williamson, died March 13 at her daughter's home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 16 at McAndrews Church of Christ. Burial in the Family Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 15 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
