FRANCES OOTEN, 85, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Rhodes Ooten Jr., died May 16 in Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 20 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
