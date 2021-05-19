Thank you for Reading.

FRANCES OOTEN, 85, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Rhodes Ooten Jr., died May 16 in Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 20 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.

