FLOSSIE IRENE ESTEP, 94 of Chattaroy, W.Va., widow of Ronald Messer, Herbert Meadows and Herbert Estep, died Oct. 31 at home. Celebration of the Life at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Curry-Farley Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
