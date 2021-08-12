FAYE EASTERLING SCALF, age 91 of Sidney, Ky., peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday, August 8, 2021. She was born December 31, 1929, in Wayland, Ky. - Floyd County - to the late Thomas Henry and Mabel Dials Easterling. When Faye was 11 years old in 1941, the Easterling family moved to the lower coal camp in Hardy, Ky., as her father began to work in the coal mines. At this time in Hardy, Faye began her lifelong friendship with Carneda Scott Roach, when they both were 11 years old. Their friendship continued through Hardy Grade School, Belfry High School, and through both of their careers at the A&P Supermarket, then after retirement through their membership at the First Baptist Church of Williamson until Carneda's passing.
Faye graduated from Belfry High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, Willie Morgan Scalf Jr., on June 26, 1949. Junior and Faye built their new home next to his father in Sidney, Ky., where they resided until 1970. They moved to Williamson, W.Va., for the next 20 years and upon both of their retirements, returned to Sidney, where she remained until her passing.
Faye's working career began while she was still in high school at the Eastern Coal Company Store at Hardy, Ky., where she worked after school. She then embarked on her 37-year career at the A&P Supermarket on 2nd Avenue in Williamson, W.Va., in 1949, until its closing in 1986. She was known far and wide as the lady behind the counter in the meat department, where she took orders, weighed and wrapped the meats before placing them into the display case. Faye played an extremely important role in the unionization of this store, where she was the Shop Steward and Union Representative. She always had her co-workers' best interests at heart while negotiating union contracts and settling disputes between management and workers.
Faye's life in the church began September 14, 1975, when she was saved at the First Baptist Church of Williamson. She was a member of the COD Women's Sunday School Class, Women's Circle, and one of her favorites, the Kitchen Committee. Her green beans were legendary at church meals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.M. Scalf Jr.; son-in-law, Stephen Sostack; brother and his wife, T.H. and Fay Easterling; and brother, William L. Easterling; in-laws, Alpheus Hatfield, Earl and Maxine Slater, Edgar and Ernestine Scalf, Franklin and Norma Jean Scalf, Elmer and Ernestine Blackburn, Fathies and Janice Cornette; nieces, Karen Scalf McCoy, Paula Hatfield Thacker; and nephew, Gary Cornette.
Faye is survived by her son and his wife, Dr. Stanley Thomas and Laura Mesta Scalf; daughter, Lisa Susan Scalf; grandsons, Stanley Thomas Scalf II, Jonathan Morgan and Ellen Scalf; 8 great-grandchildren, Dakota Scalf, Aiden Scalf, Trystan Scalf, Lilly Scalf, Savannah Scalf, Isaiah Scalf, Teddy Scalf and Violet Scalf. Her only surviving sibling is her dear sister, Emma Easterling Hatfield; sister-in-law, Wilhelmia Easterling. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and additionally grand-dog Ally.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Scalf, Jonathan Scalf, Dakota Scalf, Bill Easterling, Nathan Thacker, Aaron Thacker, David McCoy and Wallace Looney.
Memorial funds in Faye's name may be offered to the First Baptist Church of Williamson, PO Box 1438, Williamson, WV 25661.
Visitation on Friday, August 13, 2021, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Route 119 in Belfry, Ky., between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Funeral service on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Williamson, 5th Avenue and Harvey St., viewing at noon; service 1 p.m. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Scalf family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.