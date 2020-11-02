When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me "Welcome Home." So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart. -Erica Shea Liupaeter EVELYN MCKNIGHT GIORDANO, born June 3, 1926, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Hurricane, W.Va., where she had made her home with her daughter and son-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Ross Giordano. Evelyn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her world, she lived, taught and encouraged faith in Christ to her family. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church since becoming a member on October 11, 1953. She was a member of the Alpha Jackson Circle and also attended meetings of the Leota Campbell Circle and loved the times she hosted Circle meetings with her dear friends from First Baptist. She always enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School and the summer Bible Basketball Camp. For many years she worked alongside her husband at Mingo Fruit Company. While still living in her home in Happy Valley, she and her friends were avid walkers at the Southside Mall followed by having coffee at Hardees. Evelyn also loved exercising at Curves in Williamson. She loved being on the go and being Nan to a lot of kids. She was the last surviving child of the late Orlando C. McKnight and Ida Belle Romans McKnight. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Clifford McKnight, Henry McKnight, Orlando C. "Junior" McKnight and Eugene McKnight, her twin brother; sisters, Estella Little Booth, Gerturde McKnight Wade, Ruby McKnight Meredith and Ruth McKnight Caston. She is also survived by her special friend of many years, Timmie Maynard. She is survived by her children, Frank David Giordano (Terry) of South Williamson, Ky., and Judith Ann Giordano (Greg Maynard) of Hurricane, W.Va.; grandsons, David Ryan Giordano (Kayla) of Hurricane, W.Va., and Shane Neal Giordano (Stacey) of Huntington, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Braxton Chase Giordano, Ryker Blaze Giordano, Beau Dempsey Giordano, Ainsley Grace Giordano and Kyson Brooks Giordano, all whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Funeral services at the funeral home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Jarrod Belcher, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Williamson, W.Va., officiating; interment following in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky., with grandsons and men of the church serving as pallbearers. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Giordano family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
