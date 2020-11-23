ETHEL L. GOODMAN “LOU” August 12, 1939 – November 10, 2020 On November 10, 2020, Ethel “Lou” Goodman, 81 lost her battle with Parkinson’s Disease and passed peacefully in her home where she retired in Marion, N.C. She was dedicated to her husband, her family and her work at Alexandria Hospital and Fairfax Family Practice in Northern Virginia. Lou was born in the small coal mining town of Williamson, West Virginia. She worked and raised her family in the Northern Virginia metro area and retired in the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina. She never missed a Western TV Series; was a Master at Garden of Times computer gaming and enjoyed running and traveling. She would tell you that her greatest accomplishment was her 65 years of marriage to her favorite dance partner, David, who never left her side. Lou is survived by her devoted husband, David J. Goodman; her loving sisters, Mickey Rose (Sam decd.) and Lil Muncy (Lacy); her brothers, Bobby Felix (Carolyn), Ronnie Felix, Johnny Felix and Tommy Felix (Victoria); her children, Carolyn McIntosh (Jack), Sharon Goodman (Robert), David Goodman Jr., and Steven Goodman (Kitty decd.); nine grandchildren including Spencer Goodman and Elaina Goodman whom she helped care for, and numerous great-grandchildren. Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore “Ted” Felix and Thelma Felix Davenport, both of Chattaroy, West Virginia. At her request, there will be no funeral services. Burial location to be determined. Condolences can be expressed directly to Lou’s husband, David Goodman, or through Beam Funeral Home, 2170 Rutherford Road, Marion, NC 28752 phone 828-559-8111.