ERVIN SKAGGS, 80, of Paintsville, Ky., brother of Claude Skaggs of Paintsville, Ky., Anna Jones of Fairborn, Ohio, and Vencil Skaggs of Hager Hill, Ky., died April 16. He was a fieldman for KYWVA Gas. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. April 19, Sam Blair Cemetery, Hager Hill, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 