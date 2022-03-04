ERVIN GENE FRANCIS, 78, of Hatfield, Ky., husband of Patty J. Francis, died March 1 in Pikeville Medical Center. He worked in construction. Funeral service will take place at noon March 5 at the Fundamental Christian Church at Varney, W.Va. Burial in Gillman Cemetery, Hatfield. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. March 4 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements.
