ERIC SEAN PHILLIPS, beloved son and brother, age 50, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Eric was born in South Williamson, Ky., on July 14, 1970, to his parents, Gene Harvey Phillips and Jennifer Carlton Reynolds. His father, Gene Phillips, is retired principal of Bevins Elementary, and coached football at Belfry, Ky., and Williamson, W.Va. Eric’s mother, Jennifer Reynolds, is a State Farm Agent in Pikeville, Ky.
Eric was a graduate of Belfry High School and Pikeville College, where he majored in Math and Science. Following college graduation Eric taught Math in Letcher County, and part-time at Southern WV Community and Technical College. During his high school years he was MVP pitcher 1986 60th district baseball tournament; Offensive lineman/Linebacker for the 1985 and 1986 Belfry High School football team Class 3A State Runner-Ups; Best Sportsmanship Award Trophy winner in 1989 American Legion Baseball tournament in Wheeling, W.Va.
Eric was an avid fisherman, gardener, lover of plants. As a child he grew up next to his maternal great-grandparents, James Harve and Pearl Varney. He loved gardening with his Papaw Harve Varney. Eric loved riding his dirt bike up and down the hollows of Pinsonfork. A natural athlete, he played football, basketball, baseball. He was a pyrotechnic specialist, a lover of fireworks. Eric attended a Super Bowl, traveled in Europe and the Caribbean and enjoyed life to the fullest when he was able. Always sweet-natured and patient, he dealt with the obstacles he faced as an adult with grace and patience. He was a beautiful soul, gone too soon.
Most importantly, he was a Christian. He was baptized as a youth by Bob Norman at First Baptist Church, Belfry, Ky. We shall see him again, in Heaven, by God’s Grace,
Eric was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Don and Colleen Phillips, and maternal grandparents, Sam and Lorraine Carlton, and by his cousin Michelle Carlton (Walla Walla, Wash.). In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved brother, Matthew Carlton (Jade) Phillips, his niece Josie Marie Phillips, nephews Jaxton, Jace and Bentley Hunter; his aunts Carol Carlton, Debbie (Roy) Blackburn and Patricia (Timmy) Dean; uncles Jim Blackburn, Robert (Karen) Carlton, Richard (Tudy) Carlton, Dart (Darlene) Phillips.
Eric had many loving cousins he grew up with, including J.R. (Shirley) Blackburn, Drs. Richard (Christina) Carlton (Susanville, Calif.), Sam (Donette) Blackburn, Kimberlie (John) Keesee (Kannapolis, N.C.), Katherine Elaine Carlton (Rockingham, N.C.), Dart Phillips Jr., Aaron Thacker, Robert Don (Christie) Blackburn, Ashley Dean, Cody Dean.
Visitation 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home, 2931 U.S. Highway 23 South, Pikeville, Ky. Funeral at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021,at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Paul Potter officiating. Entombment in the Annie E. Young Mausoleum.