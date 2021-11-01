EMOGENE SPROUSE HAGA was born September 7, 1931, in Delbarton, West Virginia, to the late Henry and Bessie (nee Kirk) Sprouse. She passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Davison, Michigan, where she had been living the last year. Emogene truly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Before coming to her daughter's home, she had been living in Schertz, Texas, for 35 years. She was blessed to have some wonderful friends and neighbors, especially Charles and Judy, Ricardo and Frances, and Rudy and Marcy. Emogene accepted the Lord at a young age and was always willing to share her love of God. Her life depicted the examples of her religious values, her generosity and helping of others. Emogene married the love of her life, Joe Haga, on October 30, 1948. Together they had two children, daughter Mary Bess Haga Gilman and son Joe "Sonny" Haga. She was the loving grandmother of three grandchildren, Joey (Traci) and Tony Gilman and Jona Haga-Camacho (Chris); five great-grandkids and five great-great-grandkids. In addition to her parents, Emogene was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Haga; and siblings, Virginia Irene Murphy, Walter Harold Sprouse, Clarence B. Sprouse, George Sprouse, Drury Sprouse, Josephine Pappas and Joyce Vinson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Walker Funeral Home, 2625 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 is honored to serve the Haga family. Share special messages with the Haga family at www.HerbWalker.com.
