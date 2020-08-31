Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

EMMA ANN NEAL GANNON, 86, of Phelps, Ky., passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 31, 1933, at North Matewan, W.Va., the daughter of the late Lewis and Ada Myrtle Justice Neal. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Aldon "T-Model" Gannon; her brothers, Donald Neal and George Neal; and sisters, Ruby Bench and Peggy Mahon. She was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Survivors include her 13 children, Buddy (Debbie) Gannon, Ronda (Charles) Rife, Susie (Ken) Wood, Robyn (Monty) Blankenship, Lori (Johnny) Dotson, Lesa (Clay) Campbell, Bobby (Anita) Gannon, Lana Owens, Kelly Gannon, Michael (Lura) Gannon, Renae Adams, Misty (Chris) Biliter, and Robert (Terrionna) Gannon; and her siblings, Eddie Neal, Cynthia Harper, and Roger Neal. She was blessed with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and will be missed by a community of family and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Otis Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky., with her grandsons and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the funeral home chapel. Special services Saturday night at 7 p.m. with Kelley Baldridge and 7 p.m. Sunday with Harold Layne officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital in Mrs. Gannon's memory. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Gannon family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.