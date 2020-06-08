Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

ELVA IRENE FREEMAN, 88, of South Williamson, Ky., widow of John C. Freeman, died June 7 in Tug Valley ARH, South Williamson, Ky. She was a bookkeeper. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 10, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 9 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com